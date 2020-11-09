John Krasinski Cracks Idea for ‘A Quiet Place’ Spinoff, Jeff Nichols to Direct for 2022 Release

John Krasinski is expanding the universe of “A Quiet Place” with help from writer-director Jeff Nichols. Deadline confirms the “Mud” and “Take Shelter” filmmaker will direct the third film in the “A Quiet Place” franchise based on an idea idea from Krasinski himself. Paramount Pictures is eyeing a 2022 release date for the third movie. Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place Part II” is currently scheduled to open in theaters April 23, 2021 after being delayed twice in 2020, first from March 20 and second from September 4.

Per Deadline: “Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller will produce via Platinum Dunes alongside Krasinski via his Sunday Night banner with partner, Allyson Seeger, who serves as executive producer…They are keeping the details of the plot under wraps, but it would not be surprising if this was not a straight sequel, but rather broadened the world that the original introduced, plopping viewers in a post-apocalyptic world where survivors are struggling to stay alive by being quiet, as monsters with ultra sensitive hearing hunt them.”

Paramount opened the original “Quiet Place” movie in April 2018 to rave reviews and strong box office. The film earned $340 million worldwide on a production budget in the $20 million range and picked up an Academy Award nomination for Best Sound Editing. Emily Blunt earned the SAG Award for Best Supporting Actress thanks to her performance. The cast also included director Krasinki, Noah Jupe, and Millicent Simmonds. All four actors returned for “A Quiet Place Part II,” which Krasinki wrote and directed.

Paramount’s official synopsis for the sequel reads: “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

While “A Quiet Place Part II” has been delayed, first reactions for the sequel are strong. IndieWire’s Kate Erbland wrote of the sequel, “‘A Quiet Place Part II’ is a worthy, world-expanding followup that builds on the original and finds its own thrills, chills, and emotions in the process. Audiences should still be banned from eating crunchy snacks during any and all screenings.”

Nichols is best known for his directorial efforts “Mud,” “Take Shelter,” “Loving,” and “Midnight Special.”

