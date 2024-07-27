John John Florence Explains Why Viewers Will Be ‘Wowed’ by Surfing at the 2024 Paris Olympics (Exclusive)

"I would say it's one of the most powerful waves in the world," the 2x-world champion surfer tells PEOPLE exclusively of the 2024 Paris Olympics surf venue

Aaron Hughes/World Surf League via Getty; Ed Sloane/Getty Team USA surfer John John Florence

Prepare to feel the stoke!

Surfing makes its highly-anticipated return to the Olympics since the sport was first introduced at the 2020 Tokyo Games. At the 2024 Paris Games, the surf venue will be held at a world-class break that's sure to bring unimaginable waves to the scene.

Two-time world champion surfer John John Florence spoke with PEOPLE exclusively ahead of the Olympics' start about repping Team USA for a consecutive year and why viewers will undoubtedly be in awe of the surf competition held at Teahupoʻo in Tahiti this year.

"I would say it's one of the most powerful waves in the world," Florence, 31, explains of the famed surf break located off the Pacific coast of the French Polynesian island. "But it's also one of the most machine-like waves in the world, in the sense that it's really similar every time when it's really good."

Related: 10 Rules Olympic Surfers Must Follow in Tahiti (No, They’re Not All Living on a Boat)

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Team USA surfer John John Florence warms up at Teahupo'o in Tahiti before the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Teahupoʻo is considered a haven for surfers who crave consistent crystal clear barrels allowing them to get covered up by the glassy water that forms above them and spit out of the mesmerizing tube at the end of their ride.

"I think it's one of the most exciting things in surfing for sure," Florence says of the decision to make the fierce Tahiti break the surf venue. "And I think especially if we get a good swell for it, it'll be one of the best things."

Although surfing may be complicated for those who aren't familiar with the sport's scoring rules and technicalities, Florence — who welcomed his first baby in May 2024 — says the Tahiti surf venue will be a fun watch regardless of pre-existing surf knowledge.

"Even someone who doesn't understand surfing, you look at it and you're like, 'Wow, that's pretty cool looking!' " he says. "I think this is pretty easy just to understand. 'Okay, you don't want to fall, you want to make the wave and you want to get a big wave.' "

He adds, "It's pretty easy to see it and understand it and be wowed by it."

Related: Griffin Colapinto Says ‘You Can Either Die’ or Have ‘Best Ride of Your Life’ at Olympic Surf Venue (Exclusive)

Ben Thouard-Pool/Getty John John Florence duck dives a wave at Teahupo'o in Tahiti ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile, the world renowned surf spot — infamously deemed "the heaviest wave in the world — forms from deep water and slams over a very shallow reef, therefore making a wipeout even more consequential if slammed down on it.

In fact, helmets have entered the Olympics surfing conversation this year due to the sketchy underwater mechanics at Teahupo'o. Team USA surfers like Caroline Marks and Griffin Colapinto previously spoke with PEOPLE about why surfers are considering the safety measure.

"I think when you surf over shallow reef, there's a big risk in hitting your head and anywhere on your body, but obviously your head is somewhere that you don't want to mess with," Marks told PEOPLE in early July. "That's a really dangerous place, you can knock yourself out."

In addition to considering safety during the competition, Florence explained to PEOPLE how has been prepping for his Olympic return. The Summer Games, in fact, fall in the middle of the 2024 WSL Championship Tour, of which the surfer is currently ranked No. 1 in the world.

Related: Carissa Moore Announces She's 'Stepping Back' from Competitive Surfing After 2024 Paris Olympics

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Team USA surfer John John Florence walks with the Ameican flag during the opening ceremony in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.

"I try to keep my training consistent whether I’m competing or not," Florence says. "For me, that involves regular bodywork with a PT or masseuse, and functional training such as strenuous hiking, cycling, mountain biking, downwind foiling and more."

Florence says he's "a bit more specific in the gym" at times — but for the Hawaii native who grew up with the famed North Shore Pipeline in his backyard, he says he "prefers to be outdoors." That's why the surfer is partnering with Vivobarefoot — to build his mobility, strength and balance from the ground up.

When he's not surfing, he's exploring the island or hiking. "I have a rotation of three pairs of Vivobarefoots that suit pretty much all of my activities," Florence says. "The Primus Lite Knit is my go-to when I can't be barefoot, while the Magna Lite is my choice for the trails."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.