GOP Hoping Empty Health Care Rhetoric Can Save Their Senate Majority

John James, a Michigan Republican running for the U.S. Senate, represents one of the GOP’s best chances to take a Senate seat away from the Democrats ― and, in the process, save their majority.

But he’s also run into a familiar political problem for Republicans. Back in 2017, James called for repealing the Affordable Care Act, describing the law as a “monstrosity.” Now he is under attack for trying to take away the law’s protections for people with preexisting conditions.

In response, James has adopted a strategy Republicans around the country have used. In a widely circulating television advertisement and in interviews with local journalists, James has cited a family member’s medical problems ― specifically, his son’s asthma ― as proof that he would always look out for people with preexisting conditions.

“My son has a preexisting condition ... I will always fight to protect your health care,” James told WXYZ-TV, the ABC affiliate in Detroit.

And in an interview with WMMZ-TV, the ABC affiliate in Grand Rapids, James said, “I understand firsthand how important it is to protect our family members and people with preexisting conditions. … I will not support any plan that pulls the rug out from under people.”

That vow, not to support a plan that “pulls the rug out from under people,” may sound familiar. It’s the same promise Republicans kept making in 2017 after Donald Trump became president and they were trying to write repeal legislation.

But if you remember the promise, you may also remember how empty it was.

The bills Republicans produced that year would have weakened protections for people with preexisting conditions while leaving many millions without insurance, as independent analysts, including the Congressional Budget Office, confirmed.

The reality is that Republicans have never produced alternatives to “Obamacare” that live up to their lofty rhetoric. They didn’t in 2017 and they aren’t now.

Obamacare’s Changing Politics

James, a 39-year-old West Point graduate who flew Apache helicopters in Iraq, is a rare bright spot in what’s been a dismal campaign season for the Republican Party nationally. Trump’s chances of winning reelection seem lower every day, and the GOP’s 53-47 Senate majority is in jeopardy, with incumbents from even strongly conservative states, including Georgia and South Carolina, suddenly looking vulnerable.

The incumbent in Michigan isn’t a Republican, however. It’s Democrat Gary Peters, a well-liked but not especially well-known former investment adviser who has spent nearly 30 years in politics ― as a city councilor, state senator, lottery commissioner and then a U.S. House member before succeeding Democratic Sen. Carl Levin in 2015.

You can’t just click your heels together three times and make it come true. Larry Levitt, Kaiser Family Foundation

James, who has an MBA from the University of Michigan and works in his family’s supply chain business, has played up his credentials as both a businessman and a fresh-faced, energetic outsider. It may be working.

A New York Times/Siena poll out Monday showed him trailing Peters by just 1 percentage point, 42% to 43%. It’s only the latest poll to suggest the race is close, even as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has maintained a relatively comfortable lead in Michigan.