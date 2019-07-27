John Isner signs endorsement deal with CBD drink company, first tennis player to do so

American John Isner reached a deal with a CBD sports drink company this week, becoming the first tennis player to do so. (Getty Images)

Tennis star John Isner made history in the sport this week, becoming the first player to sign an endorsement deal with a CBD company.

Isner partnered with Defy, a sports performance drink company that has created a CBD-infused sports drink. The 34-year-old — who is currently ranked No. 14 in the world — will start wearing Defy’s logo on his hat while competing and begin drinking the beverage, which is viewed as a muscle recovery aid.

Excited to partner with and be fueled by @DEFY! A key factor in my recovery process that helped get me back on the court faster than planned.💪 #DEFYxIsner pic.twitter.com/JOMWzVJxzY — John Isner (@JohnIsner) July 23, 2019

Defy, which was founded by NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis, has produced the first performance-based CBD drink, with a goal of breaking into professional sports.

The sports drink contains 20 milligrams of CBD per bottle. CBD, or cannabidiol, is grown in popularity in recent years for its numerous health benefits. While it is one of the main ingredients found in cannabis, it does not create a “high” feeling like THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, does. According tot he World Health Organization, CBD “exhibits no effects indicative of any abuse or dependence potential.”

The drink itself is “formulated to aid in rapid muscle fiber recovery and clear-headed, hyper-focused training,” something Isner said thinks can help his game.

"I play a sport where taking a single point off can be the difference between winning and losing a match and DEFY is a product specifically intended to put me in a position to perform on every single point,” Isner said in a statement. “It’s been great getting to know DEFY as a company and I look forward to working with them to help people achieve improved performance through CBD."

Isner has one title so far this season, winning at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island, last week, and has compiled a 20-8 record. He fell in the Round of 16 at the Atlanta Open to Reilly Opelka on Wednesday.

