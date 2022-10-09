John Hinnant, candidate for NC House District 18

Name: John Hinnant

Political party: Republican

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 52

Campaign website: www.electjohnhinnant.com

Occupation: Commercial Realtor

Education: BS, history — Lees-McRae College

Have you run for elected office before? No — SGA President in college

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Active leader in F3 Cape Fear, Chair of the Host Committee for the F3 Nation 10 Year Anniversary. Past Wilmington Rotary Club (worked on the centennial committee). Cape Fear Realtors Government Affairs Committee.

What are the three issues that you see as most important to your district and what will you do to address them?

1) Inflation: Cut unnecessary spending, to lessen the burden on NC taxpayers.

2) Affordable/Public Housing: We have 160 families (300+kids) living in hotels because of Hurricane Florence and the damage was not repaired in a timely manner. The rapid growth in prices is squeezing out the working poor, service industry and working class. I’ll work with local officials on solutions.

3) Education: High schools should be measured not only on test scores, but job skills and career placement.

At a time when costs are rising, state government has a surplus. How should it be used?

Fully fund the rainy day fund, provide pay increases for teachers with master’s and credentials.

Will you vote for Medicaid expansion in North Carolina?

Undecided.

What has the legislature gotten right, and what has it gotten wrong, about public education in North Carolina?

The Republican-led legislature has raised teacher pay despite my opponent’s “no” votes. Many initiatives have been vetoed by the Governor. I like the proposal to have the state Board of Education be elected.

Should North Carolina change its abortion laws? How?

Abortion should be banned starting at the end of the first trimester (12 weeks).

Please add anything else voters should know about your position on the legality or availability of abortion in North Carolina.

The current 20-week provision was passed by a Democrat controlled General Assembly. To lower limitations would be extremist. The changes in technology have changed public opinion on late term abortions.

Should medical marijuana be legalized in North Carolina?

Yes.

What, if anything, should the legislature do to shape curriculum dealing with topics of race, sexuality and gender?

Sexuality has no business in the classroom. Human reproduction and gender, from an anatomical perspective, is fine, if taught in a professional, age-appropriate manner. Discussions on race relations throughout history is important, as long as it’s not presented as “theory.”

Do you accept the results of the 2020 presidential election?

Yes.