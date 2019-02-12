John Higgins breezes past Graeme Dott to kick off Welsh Open title defence

John Higgins knocked out Graeme Dott in the first round of the Welsh Open

Despite struggling for form himself, Higgins comfortably beat his out of sorts compatriot, admitting Dott was not at the top of his game throughout the contest.

He faces Dominic Dale in the second round in Cardiff.

“I don’t think Graeme brought any game today – he struggled a lot and gave me a few chances, which was great for me,” said Higgins.

“You try and think of good memories that I’ve had here – I’ve won here a few times, that’s something I’ll try and do.

“I’ve won my first game – it’s a long tournament, you’ve got seven matches to win, but I’m delighted to win that.”

