John Herdman believes Canada’s time in the World Cup wilderness is about to end

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Callaghan in Toronto
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Andy Jacobsohn/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Andy Jacobsohn/AFP/Getty Images

In the thick of a national election that nobody asked for, John Herdman appears to be the only Canadian leader harnessing the power of youth.

Prime minister Justin Trudeau’s gamble in calling a pandemic-weary nation to the polls for a snap referendum on his leadership could backfire spectacularly as Canadian voters’ sigh a collective “could we just…not?” Young voters seem as uninspired by six years of Trudeau’s ‘sunny ways’ as they are by the alternatives. Overpromising and underdelivering has never been the best way of bringing youth into politics.

Herdman has made big promises too. Barely a year after taking the job, the manager of Canada’s men’s national football team told a gathered crowd in early 2019 that the country was “going to qualify for Qatar 2022”. It’s hard to think of a better example candidate of someone overpromising in Canadian sports.

The country has made it to precisely one men’s World Cup, a solitary summer in 1986 so distant to younger Canadians that it may as well be a more ancient kind of history. The intervening 35 years of striving to get back to football’s biggest show have featured a little agony, a lot of ignominy and, in the end, anonymity. It’s not so much that Canada have been absent from the past eight World Cups, it’s that their absence has never been noticed.

But Herdman, the affable Englishman who caused a minor storm when he left the Canada’s women’s team to take over the men, has delivered. Partially. Canada have progressed to the final stages of Concacaf qualification for the first time in a young lifetime. He has harnessed the power and promise of a new generation of Canadian football talent, headed by Bayern Munich’s electric Alphonso Davies.

Related: Jonathan David: the in-demand striker with his sights on the very top

Fresh from kicking off their campaign with a gritty 1-1 draw against Honduras in Toronto on Thursday night, Canada travel south to face the US in Nashville on Sunday night. The final stage is underway and if that promise is weighing on Herdman, he’s not showing it.

“I feel a freedom,” the 46-year-old tells the Guardian. “It’s a strange feeling, coming in to something that for our country has so much magnitude. It’s a major moment for our sport and yet, yeah, there’s just a freedom.

“The World Cup [second round] qualification was such a challenging period of my career. The emotionality around Covid, staff putting their lives at risk travelling to countries like Haiti when government advisories are telling us we shouldn’t. Knowing that if you’ve failed, the country’s dreams are up in smoke. The pressure around those matches, I feel freedom now. Free to fear nothing. To take the risks that you need to take as a coach to get this job done now.”

Canada’s progress through the second round was upstaged by an absurd own goal by Haiti goalkeeper Josué Duverger that helped get them there. But it was the kind of breakthrough that deserved pause and praise. With the pandemic forcing Concacaf into hasty rearrangements to its qualifying format, it was a breakthrough that came at the most opportune time.

Three automatic places at Qatar 2022 are up for grabs in the hectic eight-team round, while the team in fourth will earn an inter-continental playoff berth. Canada have risen from 95th in the world when Herdman took over to 59th in the most recent Fifa rankings. They’ve won nine of 12 games in a particularly hectic 2021. If Mexico and the US are favourites for the top two berths in the octagonal, then Canada are absolutely in the battle for third, a battle that could become a dogfight.

“It’s definitely exciting times. But it’s also a unique time, the way that the qualifiers have been set up. It’s really worked in our favour,” Dwayne De Rosario, the country’s all-time record goalscorer, says. “Making a comparison with ’86 to now is unfair. But I do believe that we have the players who have the tools and the capabilities of going down to these places and getting results.”

That Herdman named his squad for this opening triple-header on the morning of the Uefa Champions League group stage draw was fitting. Five members of his 23-man group were watching with interest. Another handful were competing in Europa League qualifiers later that evening. If 20-year-old Davies is the all-smiling, swashbuckling face of the new generation with a compelling backstory to match, there are plenty more taking up space in the frame.

Jonathan David’s guile and goals helped guide Lille to the Ligue 1 title last season, justifying a Canadian record €30m fee. In Turkey, fellow striker Cyle Larin fired Besiktas to a championship alongside Canadian captain Atiba Hutchison, not so much ageless but at 38, peerless. Not a single other member of Herdman’s squad was even a professional footballer when Hutchison made his international debut in 2003. Tajon Buchanan’s electrifying play in MLS earned him a $7m move to Club Brugge last month.

Herdman, the former Durham PE teacher turned globetrotting coach, is a deep thinker as well as bold talker. Eager to show that “a guy who’s read 400 books is [as capable to succeed as coach] as a guy who’s played 400 games,” he is intensely focused on culture. He’s successfully gelled the bigger, burgeoning names with less-heralded talents. Scott Kennedy from SVV Jahn in Germany’s second tier, towering veteran defender Steven Vitoria from Moreirense and fellow Portugal-based recruit Stephen Eustaquio are prime examples. Having that core of European title winners complements any culture.

“When you talk about brotherhood, right at the core of that is trust,” Herdman says. “Trust breeds safety, Safety breeds a freedom to [play] how they want to play. That’s the difference now. These guys, people know they’re going to deliver. That’s trust. And that trust breeds everything.”

Once dysfunctional, Canada Soccer being in better shape to harness this generation’s talents helps too. In his recent autobiography, De Rosario recounted having to return jerseys after matches so youth players could wear them. Or how his reward for being national team player of the year in 2006 was a Sony gift card.

The Canadian game is far removed from that now. The women’s team that Herdman had guided to successive bronze medals transfixed the nation when going two better and claiming an historic Olympic gold in Tokyo. In a population that is getting more diverse and is the youngest in the G7, football is the fastest-growing participation sport in the land. The men’s World Cup is coming to these shores in 2026. A new men’s professional league has shown promising signs of building on the established MLS trio. In an era when we try too hard to find moments, this one is easier identified. Herdman is desperate to harness it.

That begins with harnessing the best out of Davies. “We’ve got an absolute gift,” Herdman says of a player he has used in defence, wide and across the attack. “I’m learning about him at Bayern Munich. At times, he looks like a caged lion. He needs to have more freedom. I’m always looking at where can he really put dread in an opponent and in a particular game, where do you need his quality the most.”

In Herdman’s preferred 3-5-2, defence remains the concern but there has been progress, six clean sheets in 12 games this year. Canada fly into Nashville with 1986 on their mind. But 1957 comes into focus too – the only time the neighbours from the north beat the US in a competitive game on American soil. A rivalry that hasn’t been much of a rivalry at all was ignited when Herdman and Canada got the better of Gregg Berhalter’s side in 2019, a night when promise was delivered.

“The moment against the US here in Toronto is a big step to let people know that we’re on our way,” Herdman says. “And then that moment in Haiti where we show that the purpose wouldn’t give way to the pain. Watching the lads sing the anthem in a way that I hadn’t experienced in the three years I’ve being here … it just shows that it means more to us now. They’ll fight tooth and nail to take this country to Qatar.”


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Semien, Gurriel Jr. lead Blue Jays over Athletics in wild comeback win

    A six-run rally in the eighth, including a grand slam from Lourdes Gurriel Jr., highlighted Toronto's ridiculous comeback win over the A's on Friday.

  • Leylah Fernandez knocks off Naomi Osaka in third round battle at US Open

    18-year-old Leylah Fernandez pulled off a huge upset on Friday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

  • NHL players to participate in 2022 Beijing Olympics after agreement with IIHF, IOC

    After a long battle between the IOC, the IIHF, the NHL, and the NHLPA, the league's players will be participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

  • Kawhi Leonard makes hilariously awkward cameo in Drake's new music video

    Kawhi Leonard only needed a couple of seconds to steal the show in Drake's new vid.

  • US Open 2021: Carlos Alcaraz upsets No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in five-set thriller

    After a dominant day by the favorites, will Day 5 of the US Open bring major upsets?

  • Why you don't want to draft Patrick Mahomes in your fantasy league

    Patrick Mahomes is clearly the NFL's best player. However, that doesn't necessarily mean you want him on your fantasy football team.

  • NHL to punish unvaccinated players more harshly this season

    The NHL plans to punish unvaccinated players more harshly if they test positive for the coronavirus as part of new protocols for the upcoming season.

  • Report: NFL's COVID-19 vaccine rate at 93% after roster cuts

    Tuesday's roster cutdowns had little impact on the league-wide vaccination rate.

  • Steelers swing trade with Seahawks to land a confident cornerback

    Witherspoon has boasted that he's the NFL's best corner when healthy. The problem? He's had a lot of injuries.

  • Fans go wild over Drake dropping Antetokounmpo's name in new album

    Drake's total absorption of the 2021 NBA Champion is causing a stir on social media.

  • OHL suspends Canadiens first-round pick Logan Mailloux indefinitely for conduct violations

    The OHL has suspended Logan Mailloux after he was charged with defamation and criminal photography.

  • Who is the Blue Jays MVP?

    Toronto's playoff hopes haven't been completely extinguished but it's that time of the season when we consider which Blue Jay is the team's MVP.

  • Premier League winners and losers

    The Premier League season is three weeks old and already filled with drama and the top and bottom of the table.&nbsp;

  • Turner's error lets Posey, Giants take 1st over Dodgers

    TORONTO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Second baseman Trea Turner threw wildly on Buster Posey’s bases-loaded, two-out grounder in the 11th inning and a video review upheld the safe call as the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 Friday night to grab first place in the NL West. The rivals began the night tied for the division lead. The Giants nearly won in the ninth, but Posey botched a play on the bases and the Dodgers rallied to tie it at 1. After both teams scored in the 10th,

  • HBCUs and NFL partnering to advance football opportunities

    The idea behind the HBCU Open House staged annually by the NFL is simple: providing opportunities. Reactions from the recent event indicate the league is on the right track in opening off-the-field paths for students and alumni from the historically Black schools that provide so many players to pro football. “The event was timely and strategic,” says Jacqie McWilliams, commissioner of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), one of three conferences in attendance. “It confirmed t

  • Tucker, Correa homer for Astros in 6-3 win vs Padres

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the eighth inning and Carlos Correa's three-run shot in the fourth ended a 22-inning scoreless streak for the Houston Astros, who beat the scuffling San Diego Padres 6-3 on Friday night. Tucker homered with two outs off Emilio Pagán (4-1) into the deck atop the right field wall, his 23rd. Alex Bregman was aboard on a single. The AL West-leading Astros were coming off consecutive shutout losses at Seattle. They hadn't scored since

  • 'It doesn’t feel real' – Charlotte's Grant DuBose on amazing journey from Wal-Mart to stardom

    In Charlotte’s 31-28 upset of Duke, Dubose caught four passes for 118 yards and scored two touchdowns to power the school’s first win over a Power Five conference school.

  • Keuchel struggles again, White Sox lose to Royals 7-2

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dallas Keuchel had another rocky outing for the AL Central-leading White Sox, allowing six runs in three innings in Chicago's 7-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, has a 7.26 ERA in his past 11 starts after giving up five earned runs, seven hits and two walks with one strikeout. He went one inning and allowed five earned runs in his previous start, then admitted to being “the weakest starter in the rotation for muc

  • Ohtani strikes out 8 on 117 pitches, Angels beat Rangers 3-2

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani allowed two runs, struck out eight and threw a stateside career-high 117 pitches in seven innings, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 Friday night. The Japanese two-way star leads the majors with 42 homers and dropped his ERA to 2.97. He went at least seven innings for the fifth time in 20 starts this season. He reached at least 100 pitches for the fourth time in 32 big league starts. His previous high pitch count was 110 against Tampa Bay

  • Rookie Kelenic leads Mariners over Diamondbacks 6-5 in 10

    PHOENIX (AP) — Rookie Jarred Kelenic hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning after earlier launching a two-run homer to lead the Seattle Mariners past the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Friday night. Seattle blew a 5-1 lead after Arizona scored four runs in the seventh but recovered to win for the fourth time in five games as it tries to stay in the AL playoff race. They’re currently four games behind the Boston Red Sox for the final wild-card spot. It was a good game for the 22-year-old Kelenic,