John Gotti III suspended six months for brawl after Floyd Mayweather exhibition match

John Gotti III's antics after an exhibition match against Floyd Mayweather are going to cost him.

The Florida State Athletic Commission announced that Gotti will serve a six month suspension for igniting a brawl with Mayweather and his camp after Gotti was disqualified in the sixth round of their exhibition match at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Sunday.

“The DBPR Florida Athletic Commission took immediate action the evening of Sunday, June 11, and suspended John Gotti III for six months,” the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports on Tuesday. "Mayweather has not been penalized."

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Complete chaos after the Floyd Mayweather-John Gotti III fight was stopped 😳



(via @The_ZeusNetwork)pic.twitter.com/SLys8fI4as — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 12, 2023

Gotti, the grandson of New York mobster John Gotti, was disqualified by referee Kenny Bayless midway through the sixth round for repeatedly grabbing Mayweather. Gotti shoved the referee aside and charged Mayweather, leading to a chaotic scene when both boxer's entourages entered the ring and exchanged multiple blows.

BEST BETS: These 7 online sportsbooks and sports betting sites stand above the rest

Mayweather, 46, has not competed in a professional bout since August 2017. However, the bout vs. Gotti marked his seventh exhibition match. Other exhibition opponents have included Logan Paul, Deji Olatunji and Aaron Chalmers.

Gotti, 30, is a 2-0 professional boxer, who also compiled a 5-1 pro MMA record from 2017 to 2020.

Contributing: Nolan King, MMA Junkie

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: John Gotti III suspended six months for Floyd Mayweather boxing brawl