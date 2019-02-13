John Gibson injury update: Ducks goalie heading to IR

John Gibson is heading to the injured reserve.

Ducks general manager and interim coach Bob Murray told reporters Wednesday the 25-year-old goalie will be on the shelf for the foreseeable future with an upper-body injury.

Injury updates from Bob Murray:



John Gibson (head/back/neck) is improving, but he will he placed on IR.



Chad Johnson (head) will be placed on IR.







— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) February 13, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gibson was an early season favorite to win the Vezina Trophy as he started 2018-19 with a .938 save percentage over his first month and kept a Ducks team afloat that was really struggling to put the puck in the net.

Since that first couple of months, though, the Ducks have hit a serious slide. The team is on a seven-game losing streak and has dropped 19 of their last 21 games.

MORE: Ducks fire coach Randy Carlyle, name GM Bob Murray as interim coach

Gibson has won 17 games this season and still sports a .913 save percentage, but he has been in the net for 27 losses this season (eight in shootouts or overtime) and has had very little support on the offensive end as Anaheim is last in the NHL with 124 goals scored in 2018-19.