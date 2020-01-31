John Gibson honors Kobe, crash victims with special mask

Kyle CantlonNHL Editor
The shocking death of Kobe Bryant has transcended basketball.

Athletes from across the sporting spectrum have been doing their best to find ways to remember Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and the seven others lost in last Sunday’s helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Kobe, obviously, is an absolute legend in the Los Angeles area, and the man who rocks the pads for Anaheim’s NHL squad is doing his best to honour the Lakers legend, his daughter, and everyone killed in the horrible tragedy.

John Gibson’s custom mask, which he will wear for Friday night’s home game against the Lightning, features Kobe’s famous Nos. 8 and 24 on each side, as well as six stars across the top — one for each of Bryant’s five NBA championships along with one for his legendary 81-point game versus the Toronto Raptors.

The back shell of the mask boasts a beautiful silhouette of Kobe around with his arm around his daughter Gianna, surrounded by halos and the names of each victim.

