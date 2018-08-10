John Gibbons 'not so sure' he wants to go through Blue Jays rebuild





John Gibbons’ latest comments on his future with the Blue Jays all but ensures that he won’t be in Toronto for the 2019 season.

The veteran manager made an appearance on MLB Network Radio on Friday, taking the opportunity to address a report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal that claims the Jays “seem destined to move on” from Gibbons at the end of the season.

After completing several deals at the non-waiver trade deadline, the Blue Jays appear focused on a complete rebuild, and Gibbons doesn’t seem interested in being part of it.

“I’m not so sure I want to go through one of those things — a total rebuild,” Gibbons shared on the podcast. “We’ll probably sit down … before it’s all said and done and talk that out.”

Gibbons is in his second stint with the Blue Jays, and his 11th season overall. His services were retained when team president Mark Shapiro and GM Ross Atkins joined the club after the 2015 season. He’d just led the club to a division title, and secured back-to-back postseason berths with another appearance in 2016.

But Toronto has struggled ever since. And after failing to make the postseason in 2017, the Jays are bound to miss again with a 52-62 record in the middle of August.

Atkins and Shapiro signed Gibbons to a contract extension before the 2017 campaign, but with the teams recent struggles — coupled with the fact that Gibbons is a holdover from the Toronto’s previous regime — the 56-year-old manager seems to understand that it may be time for a change.

“Sooner or later, it’s going to happen. I guarantee you that,” Gibbons said on the podcast. “I learn to dismiss those things. It’s a reality tough. They inherited me here.”

For what it’s worth, Atkins stated earlier in the week that Gibbons remains part of the club’s plans for the future.

