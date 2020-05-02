John Fisk Is The Independent Director of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) And They Just Picked Up 155% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) should definitely note that the Independent Director, John Fisk, recently paid US$12.77 per share to buy US$200k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 155%.

AGNC Investment Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

CEO, Chief Investment Officer & Director Gary Kain made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$17.01 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$12.27 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

AGNC Investment insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:AGNC Recent Insider Trading May 2nd 2020

Insider Ownership of AGNC Investment

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that AGNC Investment insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$40m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The AGNC Investment Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest AGNC Investment insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with AGNC Investment (including 2 which are potentially serious).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

