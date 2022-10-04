John Fetterman Turns Mehmet Oz Into ‘The Simpsons’ Quack Dr Nick in Funny New Ad (Video)

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate (and current Lt. Governor) John Fetterman may or may not defeat Oz come election day, but in the battle on social media, Fetterman’s campaign has been the clear winner. And that streak continued Monday with a new campaign ad that makes a very convincing argument that Oz is effectively the IRL version of Dr. Nick, the unethical quack doctor from “The Simpsons.”

The argument consisted of showing several instances in which Oz made ludicrous false claims about products he pitched, next to almost identical moments from “The Simpsons.” It didn’t even mention all the dogs and pigs his experiments killed. You can watch that above, but we’ll describe it for you too.

“Before there was Dr. Oz, there was Dr. Nick,” Fetterman, or whoever runs his social media, said on Twitter Monday. “They say the Simpsons always predict the future – and once again, they nailed it.”

The clip begins with Dr. Nick’s signature “hey everybody,” line followed by Oz saying the same thing. Next, a scene of Nick selling a clearly nonsense weight loss diet followed by Oz literally selling diet pills of dubious effect — albeit with an even more brazenly dishonest pitch. (Nick, at least, stops short of actually claiming his diet will make you lose wait without diet or exercise.)

Next, the scene where Homer Simpson consults Nick on how to gain weight for a workplace benefits scam, with Nick’s advice dressed up in faux-scientific drivel. “I recommend a slow, steady gorging process, combined with assal horizontology.” This was followed by several times Oz said similar things to push his products, including an unproved weight loss tincture he pushed heavily, and crystal sonic therapy, which while relaxing does not actually heal people of illnesses.

Then it was the scene where Dr. Nick faces malpractice claims, followed by clips of news about the time Oz was sued, and the time he was accused of providing “quack treatment” by top American physicians.

Things go on from here and, as we said, you can watch it above.

Now, we’ve reached out to Disney, which now owns “The Simpsons,” for comment and we’ll update if we receive one. But we probably don’t need to tell you that the company, which famously, aggressively polices even the most innocent violation of its copyrights, did not approve this ad.