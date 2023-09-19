John Fetterman scoffs at GOP uproar over his clothing: ‘It’s bizarre’

Senator John Fetterman scoffed when asked about Republican outrage at the Senate changing its dress code to accommodate the Pennyslvania Democrat.

On Sunday, Axios reported that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer would get rid of the Senate dress code. Such a change would allow Mr Fetterman, who frequently wears hooded sweatshirts and shorts, to vote on the floor while in his typical outfit.

Immediately, Republicans criticised Mr Fetterman.

“Police. Firefighters. Judges. Pilots. They all have uniforms,” Sen Mike Lee (R-UT) posted on X, previously known as Twitter. “Ours is a suit and tie. We shouldn’t abandon it because it’s more comfortable to wear sweats.”

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) similarly criticised the move.

“The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for Senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful,” she posted. “Dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions. Stop lowering the bar!”

But speaking to The Independent, Mr Fetterman brushed off the criticism.

Police. Firefighters. Judges. Pilots. They all have uniforms. Ours is a suit and tie. We shouldn’t abandon it because it’s more comfortable to wear sweats. https://t.co/Ij9KOETPJk pic.twitter.com/9z8hP76cUX — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 18, 2023

“My favorite one was that I'm a revolting slob,” he said. “And you know, again I'm really enjoying it.”

Mr Fetterman, who made a virtue of his grizzled look as he won election last year, told The Independent that the Senate had more important matters to address.

The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for Senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful.



Dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions.



Stop lowering the bar! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 17, 2023

“It's just strange why, you know, with everything and the issues that we should be dealing with right now, we're worried about how I dress,” he said. “It's bizarre.”

Story continues

Mr Fetterman also addressed Gov Ron DeSantis (R-FL), whose campaign for the Republican nomination for president has lagged in recent months, for saying his actions were “disrespectful to the body.”

I dress like he campaigns https://t.co/IXgGmIRNb4 — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) September 18, 2023

“I dress like he campaigns,” Mr Fetterman posted on X.

Later in the day, Mr Fetterman caught Virginia Sen Tim Kaine (D-VA) in the basement of the Russell Senate Office building where they hugged. Mr Kaine, a longtime Senator and former governor, was not wearing a tie with his suit.