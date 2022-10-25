John Fetterman, Mehmet Oz to spar in Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debate: Live updates

Ella Lee, Orlando Mayorquin, Candy Woodall and Phillip M. Bailey, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate candidates will face off Tuesday in a live televised debate for the first, and possibly only, time, in a closely-watched race that Democrats hope to flip as they look to keep control of the Senate.

Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in September finally agreed to a single debate after months of back and forth on rules and regulations. Oz, a celebrity surgeon-turned-politician, claimed Fetterman was ducking debates in part because he remained ill from a stroke he suffered in May.

In lieu of a traditional debate, Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate candidates have so far duked it out on social media, trolling each other with viral memes attacking each others' policies, health and commitment to the state.

After Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., announced his retirement, Democrats saw a chance to flip the swing state’s Senate seat blue, making the race between Fetterman and Oz one of the most competitive and consequential races in the country. With a 50-50 Senate split, control of the chamber could hinge on a single race.

Fetterman leads Oz by about 4 percentage points, an average of recent polls by analysis site FiveThirtyEight shows.

Does Oz’s TV experience give him an edge?

For almost 13 years, Oz has been a popular television doctor and host, known for his empathetic style.

That could serve him well Tuesday as he looks to fight off Democratic attacks that his wealth puts him out of touch with average voters.

Democrats and their allies have simultaneously cast Fetterman, the former mayor of Braddock, as an “everyman” who speaks like regular people, setting up a major contrast during the debate.

– Phillip M. Bailey

Who is Mehmet Oz?

Celebrity surgeon and TV host Mehmet Oz, better known as Dr. Oz, won Pennsylvania’s Republican U.S. Senate nomination in June.

Though Oz, 62, is best known for his television program "The Dr. Oz Show," which ended when his Senate bid began, his campaign gained attention with the April endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

The son of immigrants from Turkey to the U.S., Oz was born in Ohio, raised in Delaware and has called New Jersey his home for decades – a point his opponent’s campaign has belabored in its effort to paint the Republican Senate nominee as a fake Pennsylvanian.

He has an M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and an M.B.A. from the Wharton Business School, his biography states.

– Ella Lee, Orlando Mayorquin

Who is John Fetterman?

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s political rise began in Braddock, Pennsylvania, where as mayor he was credited with breathing life back into the hollowed-out steel town.

He ran for Senate the first time in 2016 but failed to get past the Democratic primary. He remained mayor until he became lieutenant governor in 2019. In state office, Fetterman has championed legalizing recreational marijuana and served as the chair of the state’s pardon board.

Throughout his 2022 Senate campaign, the 6-foot-8, tattooed and suit-averse candidate has advocated for raising the federal minimum wage to $15 or higher, transitioning to renewable energy “as quickly as possible” to combat climate change and legalizing marijuana nationally.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May that left him hospitalized on primary election night and off the campaign trail for months, which his opponent’s campaign has painted as a weakness.

– Ella Lee, Orlando Mayorquin

What do the polls show?

Fetterman's once large lead over Oz has steadily shrunk since September, an average of recent polls by analysis site FiveThirtyEight shows.

Though the Pennsylvania Democrat once had more than 10 percentage points on his Republican opponent, Fetterman now polls less than 4 points ahead of Oz.

– Ella Lee

Of veggie trays and votes

The Tuesday debate is giving Democrat John Fetterman an opportunity to replay one of his campaign’s greatest hits – capitalizing on his Republican opponent’s produce gaffe.

Oz went viral for the wrong reasons, by political standards, in the summer when a video showed him in a grocery store (whose name he mispronounced) and buying crudites, the fancy French description of a veggie tray.

“He is not a person who understands inflation,” Fetterman said in an interview with USA TODAY. “This is a guy that has demonstrated that he doesn’t even know how to shop for groceries.”

-- Candy Woodall

Oz launches crime agenda before debate

Oz launched a 22-point plan to fight crime a day before his first and only debate with  Democrat Fetterman.

His plan focuses on reducing drug crimes, increasing federal resources for safer streets, sentencing reform and more, and it fits into a national strategy among Republicans who are making crime a central issue.

An influx of cash from national Republicans and millions of dollars spent on TV ads that were designed to make Fetterman appear soft on crime helped Oz move the political needle in his favor, tightening polls from about double digits to within margins of error.

"Dr. Oz has put forth a plan to fight crime through policies that increase resources for local law enforcement, improve crime prevention programs, and support relief for drug users. These are real solutions to address mounting issues of crime from the smallest retail theft to devastating homicide,” Oz spokesperson Brittany Yanick said in a statement.

-- Candy Woodall

When is the debate?

The debate between Fetterman and Oz is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET and last an hour.

It will be hosted by Nexstar Media at a Harrisburg, Pennsylviana, affiliate news studio.

– Ella Lee

