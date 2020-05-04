John Fashanu backs 'Gladiator' for TV return

John Fashanu wants Gladiators to return to TV. (Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic)

John Fashanu reckons 90s TV hit Gladiators should be making a comeback.

The former footballer, who hosted the programme for six series, believes that due to the interest in health and fitness on social media it's high time the entertainment TV favourite returned.

“The health and well-being market is played out all over Instagram, with fit men and women pushing us to believe in ourselves and be kind to our minds and bodies," he told The Sun.

“So there is the next generation of Gladiators right there ready to inspire us — and a new audience ready to absorb it. I think it would be a hit — TV bosses are missing a trick.”

Ulrika Jonsson and John Fashanu, hosts to new LWT show 'Gladiators' being recorded at the NIA Birmingham. (Photo by David Jones - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

The 57-year-old hosted the programme alongside Ulrika Jonsson for the first five of the eight domestic series, before being replaced by rugby star Jeremy Guscott for season six and seven as he returned again for eighth run.

It originally ran on ITV from 1992 to 2000 before Sky launched a revival between 2008 and 2009.

The show made stars of its athletes including Rhino (Mark Smith), Wolf (Michael Van Wijk) and Jet (Diane Youdale).

Wolf from Gladiators opening the new Blockbuster Video in Reading, 6th November 1994. (Photo by Staff/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

In the years since leaving the show, Youdale has candidly discussed the neck injury that led to her exit in 1996.

The Jet star suffered a fall from a giant pyramid while battling a contender during an untelevised live version.

Earlier in the year, she recalled the incident to The Sun telling of the moment when she heard her neck "snap".

While she feared she had broken her neck, thankfully that wasn't the case. "The fact that I’m flexible meant I didn’t break my neck," she said.

However, it prompted her to leave the show due to concerns over her health and safety.