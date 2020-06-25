John F. Kennedy’s Former Palm Beach Vacation Home Just Sold for $70 Million

Photo credit: Alamy - Getty Images

Often, when John F. Kennedy's family was due for some R&R, they would head to the coastlines of Palm Beach, Florida, where their sprawling vacation home was situated.

Coined as the “Winter White House,” JFK and Jackie’s oceanfront estate just sold for $70 million, according to reports from Palm Beach Daily News. Property records indicate that the home was first purchased in the 1940s by Joseph P. Kennedy Sr., President Kennedy’s father, and stayed with the family until 1995. After exchanging hands several times throughout the years, the home was most recently sold to a trust managed by West Palm Beach attorney Maura Ziska.





The 15,347-square-foot Mediterranean-style home did more than just house the first family during the colder months of the Kennedy administration; it's also said to have been where President Kennedy stayed while he formed his cabinet, wrote Profiles in Courage, and prepared for his inauguration speech. JFK also spent one of his last nights at the Winter White House before he was assassinated in Dallas.

Built in 1925 and designed by famed architect Addison Mizner, the home features 11 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and three half-baths, and has been renovated many times over the years. One of the most notable renovations was commissioned by Goldman, the most recent owner, who worked with Andrew Sheinman of Pembrooke & Ives to retain the home’s original charm, as it was said to have been in very poor shape at the time.

In addition to the preservation efforts, larger-scale changes were made, including adding a new tennis court, larger swimming pool, and infusing the interiors with modern updates, rendering a classic-yet-contemporary space. The home is the largest residential sale in Palm Beach this year.

