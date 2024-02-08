John Eustace in line for Blackburn job with club preparing for Jon Dahl Tomasson exit

John Eustace is also a target for Huddersfield Town - Andrew Fox

John Eustace is in line to take over at Blackburn Rovers, as the Championship club prepare for the departure of Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Eustace has emerged as the leading candidate to be Blackburn’s next head coach and is poised to make his return to the technical area after four months out of work.

Controversially sacked by Birmingham City in October, and replaced by Wayne Rooney, Eustace is set to succeed Tomasson at Ewood Park and could even be in charge for this weekend’s home match against Stoke City.

Eustace’s potential appointment raises the prospect of the 44-year-old making a swift return to Birmingham, with Blackburn travelling to St Andrew’s on Tuesday night.

It is understood that Eustace has also emerged as a target for Huddersfield Town, following the dismissal of Darren Moore last week, but a move to Blackburn appears far more likely.

Jon Dahl Tomasson offered his resignation last month but it was rejected - Getty Images/Richard Martin-Roberts

Tomasson’s 19-month reign is close to ending following a breakdown in his relationship with the Blackburn hierarchy.

Owners Venky’s have slashed the club’s transfer budget and there was further friction this week when the proposed signing of Orlando forward Duncan McGuire collapsed after an administrative error.

Tomasson, a former Denmark international, offered his resignation last month, which was rejected, but talks have resumed over a settlement of his contract.

Blackburn are poised to confirm Tomasson’s departure soon, possibly as early as Thursday.

Last season he missed out on taking Blackburn to the play-offs on goal difference.

Blackburn are currently 18th in the Championship table, five points above the relegation zone.