John Eustace appointed Birmingham manager after leaving QPR

Jonathan Gorrie
1 min read
In this article:
John Eustace has been named as Lee Bowyer’s replacement as Birmingham City manager.

The 42-year-old, who was assistant manager with QPR and, since March, the Republic of Ireland, has agreed a three-year deal with the Sky Bet Championship club ahead of next week’s pre-season trip to Portugal.

Eustace told the club’s official website: "I am very proud to be here. Obviously I am a Birmingham lad and I know the potential of the club and how important it is to the fans.

"We have under-achieved in the past few seasons and a club of this size, with the support that this club has, we need to be aiming higher.

"I can’t wait to get going, meet the staff and get my ideas across to the players out on the pitches as soon as we can.

"The big picture is to get us as competitive as we can, to build a team that the fans are proud of, to play exciting football and win as many games as we can.

"The first thing we have to do is get this squad competitive and ready for that first game of the season against Luton."

Former midfielder Eustace made more than 400 appearances during a playing career which included spells at Coventry, Stoke, Watford and Derby, and launched his managerial career at National League Kidderminster.

His coaching staff will be confirmed in the coming days, but Paul Harsley will continue in his role of first team development coach.

Eustace’s arrival and Bowyer’s departure come amid uncertainty over a proposed takeover at St Andrew’s.

