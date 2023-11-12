John Elliott, Descente Team on New Allterrain Collection

John Elliott was the first American designer that Descente partnered with when the two initially collaborated in 2018 on a new take for the brand’s top-selling Allterrain Down Jacket.

The collaboration, which debuted during the designer’s show at New York Fashion Week, was so successful that the two have continued to work together since.

On Sunday, the third collaboration dropped with Elliott’s take on the Allterrain Mizusawa Down Jacket, Shell Jacket and Shell Pant. The three pieces showcase Elliott’s modern design aesthetic blended with cutting-edge fabrics including Mizusawa down, Gore-Tex Paclite and Polartec Alpha Direct.

The jacket features a reimagined fit of Elliott’s Pico Puffer and uses Gore-Tex Paclite, Descente’s Heat Navi lining and Downpass-certified traceable down. The shell jacket and pants also feature the Paclite and are lined with Polartec’s Alpha Direct intended to offer comfort and functionality. The jacket utilizes Descente’s One Action Adjuster system for ease of movement.

The collection is being sold on the John Elliott and Descente e-commerce sites with retail prices of $1,600 for the down jacket, $800 for the shell jacket and $650 for the shell pants.

Descente is a Japanese skiwear brand that traces its history to 1935.

