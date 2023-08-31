John Eliot Gardiner drops all concerts for his 'mental health' after punching singer

Sir John Eliot Gardiner - Roberto Serra - Iguana Press

Sir John Eliot Gardiner has withdrawn from all concerts to focus on his “mental health” after punching a singer.

The world-renowned British conductor struck a member of his own chorus, named William Thomas, in a furious backstage row following a concert in France.

Sir John Eliot, 80, has now decided to withdraw from all of his concert commitments to focus on his “mental health” with a course of counselling.

The decision was made after consultation with medical advisers.

In a statement, Sir John Eliot said: “I am taking a step back in order to get the specialist help I recognise that I have needed for some time.

“I want to apologise to colleagues who have felt badly treated and anyone who may feel let down by my decision to take time out to address my issues.

“I am heartbroken to have caused so much distress and I am determined to learn from my mistakes”.

The conductor had previously announced his withdrawal from the BBC Proms following the incident in France.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

