John Dodson wants Rizin FF bout vs. Kyoji Horiguchi: ‘He has to be my stepping stone’

John Dodson wants to take on one of Japan’s best ever.

The former UFC title challenger is hoping to cross paths with former Bellator and Rizin FF champion Kyoji Horiguchi now that they’re once again fighting under the same banner.

Dodson (23-13) made a statement in his Rizin FF debut at Saturday’s Rizin FF vs. Bellator event in Japan. The 38-year-old knocked out veteran Hideo Tokoro in less than two minutes into their flyweight bout.

Dodson is hoping to fight Horiguchi next, as it’s a bout he was promised long ago.

“I’ve been trying to fight Horiguchi for the last two years,” Dodson told reporters at the post-fight press conference. “When I got released from the UFC, they gave me Horiguchi as a future opponent coming into Rizin, but then the borders were shut down (due to the pandemic), and they wouldn’t let me come over here.

“Then he got signed to Bellator, so it’s been like a back-and-forth thing. I’ve been waiting for my opportunity to really test my abilities against the former champion of Rizin. I want to be the champion, and he has to be my stepping stone to become it.”

Horiguchi is one of the most successful fighters in Japanese MMA history. He knows he’s likely not going to be the fan favorite going into a potential showdown with the ATT standout, but that doesn’t bother Dodson one bit.

“I don’t care, I can be the villain of any story,” Dodson said. “But at the same time I’m going to come out the hero.”

The win over Tokoro was Dodson’s second MMA fight and second MMA victory of 2022.

“The Magician” was coming off a unanimous decision win over Francisco Rivera back in April at XMMA 4: Black Magic. Dodson also competed in bareknuckle boxing this year, knocking out Ryan Benoit at BKFC 28 in August. Dodson is currently 2-1 in MMA since his departure from the UFC in 2020.

