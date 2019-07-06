John Daly will still play in The Open after his request for a cart was denied

Even though his request for a cart was denied, John Daly will still compete at The Open later this month in Northern Ireland. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

John Daly will tee off at The Open Championship later this month at Royal Portrush, but the 1995 champion will have to walk like everybody else.

Daly’s request to use a golf cart at The Open was denied by the R&A on Saturday, which runs the championship each year. The 53-year-old regularly uses a cart on the PGA Tour Champions — the 50-and-older Tour that allows the use of carts — and used one earlier this year at the PGA Championship due to bi-compartmental degenerative arthritis in his right knee, though he did not make the cut.

“Quite disappointed they do not see it the same way our PGA of America and PGA Tour sees it,” Daly wrote on Instagram. “Different continents, different laws?

“As a proud Open Champion I know what the Open Championship represents and what a special tournament it is. I believe all who have earned the right to compete should be afforded that right to compete and give it their best shot. While I trust the R&A’s decision was made with good intentions, I could not disagree more with their conclusions.”

Daly applied for his cart at the PGA Championship through the PGA of America via the Americans with Disabilities Act, and became the first player to ride in a cart at a major tournament since Casey Martin did in 2012.

Despite his injury, which he has said prevents him from walking a full round, the R&A denied his request.

“We have carefully considered the request from John Daly to use a buggy at The Open,” the R&A said in a statement, via ESPN. “We appreciate the difficulty John is facing and have full sympathy for him as this is clearly a serious, long-term condition. Having considered all of the relevant factors, the Championship Committee has decided to decline his request.

“We believe that walking the course is an integral part of the Championship and is central to the tradition of links golf which is synonymous with The Open. We must also ensure that, as far as possible, the challenge is the same for all players in the field.”

The R&A, per the report, also said that the terrain at Royal Portrush “is not suited to buggies.” Carts are not permitted by the club.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly but we believe it is the right one for The Open,” the R&A said in a statement, via ESPN. “John has a special place in our hearts as a Champion Golfer and he will always be welcome at the Championship both at Royal Portrush and in future.”

Daly has won five times on the PGA Tour, most notably at the 1991 PGA Championship and at the 1995 Open. He has one career win on the PGA Tour Champions, at the 2017 Insperity Invitational. He has three top-10 finishes on the Tour so far this season, including a tie for fifth in his last outing at the American Family Insurance Championship last month.

Daly said he had met with a doctor this week, who confirmed the arthritis in his knee, and that he will need either “uni-compartment or total knee replacement” in the near future.

Still, Daly isn’t letting that stop him. He’s going to give it a go in Northern Ireland.

“Before that time comes, my plan is to give it a shot in two weeks at Portrush,” Daly wrote on Instagram. “Fingers crossed I can make it through the pain. See you in Ireland. Grip it and Rip it!”

