John Daly hits golf ball over an Ohio highway

When Matt Considine grew up in Akron, Ohio, he spent time as a student staring out of a third-story window while attending Archbishop Hoban High School thinking about his view of a perfect golf shot.

His vision was hitting a ball from the school across Interstate 76 onto the school's football field.

Considine's dream became a reality this week.

On Tuesday, Considine posted a video of a barefooted John Daly, in town this week for the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, hitting the shot over Interstate 76, onto the football field.

Considine now lives in Chicago and is the founder of The Newclub golf society.

John Daly hitting drivers over a highway and onto a high school football field in Akron, OH pic.twitter.com/jfKbWsUGB5 — Matt Considine (@consequential85) July 6, 2022

"He's got way too much club, no more than a 9 iron to the first goal post and 3 iron to the second," Considine tweeted. "All downhill with a crosswind that trends to help a draw."

Proudly, I went to this school and day dreamed about this shot pretty much everyday out of a third story window. He's got way too much club, no more than a 9 iron to the first goal post and 3 iron to the second. All down hill with a crosswind that tends to help a draw. #golfnerd — Matt Considine (@consequential85) July 6, 2022

Daly will open play Thursday in an 11:15 a.m. pairing with Jesper Parnevik and Shane Bertsch.

John Daly hit a golf ball over a highway in Akron, Ohio.

Ohio Department of Transportation spokesman Matt Bruning cautioned others about trying to take Daly's shot.

"Driving on the interstate should be limited to vehicles," Bruning said. "Unfortunately there’s no mulligan if a ball goes astray and hits a moving vehicle at full speed."

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: John Daly hit a golf ball over I-76 in Akron, Ohio