John Cusack claims to have been 'attacked' by Chicago police while filming riots

John Cusack at the 66th International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, 16 February, 2016. (Photo by Britta Pedersen/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Hollywood star John Cusack has claimed he was ‘attacked’ by police officers while filming riots in Chicago.

The actor has uploaded a video he was filming during which he said the bike he was on was hit repeatedly by an officer with a baton.

Several cities across the US are currently experiencing protests following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The clip uploaded is blurry, but a man can be heart shouting aggressively: “Get out of here! Go on move! Get that bike out of here!”

The sound of metal clanging on metal is heard, along with what sounds like Cusack saying: “Alright, alright.”

Captioning the clip, which was posted on Twitter, Cusack said: “Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.”

Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.

Ahhm here’s the audio pic.twitter.com/tfaOoVCw5v” — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

Cusack said the incident happened on Saturday night while police were out in force in response to late-night protests that were taking place despite a city-wide 9pm to 6am curfew put in place by the Mayor.

Cusack admitted he broke that curfew. He tweeted: “Guilty as charged – when you can’t witness what happens in your own city – then the way you see the world becomes strictly illegal.”

He said he wasn’t there to take part in disorder, but “just there to witness what was happening”.

The actor described what he was seeing during the footage, saying things were getting “heated”, adding: “It’s nasty as f*** out there – everyone is on edge, things burning – open looting.”

Cusack later said he expects the disorder to continue, and hinted he thinks it could spell the end of Donald Trump’s presidency.

He tweeted: “Would be very surprised if this is a one or two day event / this may well be the beginning of end of Trump loathsome era – thank god.

“Feels like many streams of outrage coming to a head – a wave peaking – Chicago scene was about getting to Trump Tower most of day.”

Protests have also been taking place in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles in the wake of the death of Floyd, which happened after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for several minutes during an arrest.