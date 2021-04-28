John Curtis obituary

My father, John Curtis, who has died aged 89, lived a varied life, much of it in public service, helping to implement disabled people’s rights.

Born in Kettering, Northamptonshire, John was the son of Annie (nee Houghton) and Arthur Curtis, who ran a grocery store. He had many memories of providing rations to local people in the war years from their shop in Kingsthorpe Hollow.

John went to Northampton grammar school, but during the second world war, at the age of 15, John literally threw away his school cap and signed up with the Northamptonshire Regiment. He served 12 years in Germany, Trieste, Hong Kong and Korea. He was a member of the regimental band, playing the tuba, which he learned in the army. He later recorded some of his military band experiences in a book and wrote articles for the International Military Music Society.

In 1957, John joined the civil service with the Ministry of Labour as a disablement resettlement officer. There he met his wife, Sylvia (nee Gladstone), who was also a civil servant at the ministry, and my brother and I were born in the early 1960s. He spent more than 20 years working in the area of employment for people with disabilities – a subject he was passionate about.

In 1996, John co-authored one of the first books written on the new Disability Discrimination Act, a guide for employers in implementing the new law and making the business case for employing people with disabilities. It looked at the requirements of the act and how to turn them into opportunities. He believed the legislation was long overdue.

John was always fought against injustice and discrimination. I was well aware that my Guardian-reading, Labour-supporting Baptist family was not the norm among our neighbours, but I am glad we were that exception.

The last 10 years of John’s career were spent implementing the new Technical and Vocational Education Initiative (TVEI), boosting vocational skills and technical education. His last job was as deputy head of the TVEI and partnerships branch of the Department of Employment.

After “retiring” from the civil service in 1991, he spent five years as director and then associate director at Skill: the National Bureau for Students With Disabilities, before becoming an expert witness and focusing on writing. He also took an MPhil in education at the University of Sussex, graduating in 1993.

John always found time for music – he sang in various choirs and was a choirmaster and conductor. He also enjoyed watching cricket, as a member of both Northamptonshire and Essex county clubs.

He is survived by Sylvia, their sons, David and me, and grandsons, William and Alexander.