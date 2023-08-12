John Corbett and Bo Derek's Relationship Timeline

From being set up on a date to a secret wedding, here’s a breakdown of the couple's relationship

John Corbett and Bo Derek have a true Hollywood love story.

The pair met in 2002, when Corbett’s agent set him up with Derek as his date to the Academy Awards, and they instantly hit it off. The 10 actress’ first husband, John Derek, passed away from congestive heart failure in 1998, and in 2020, Derek revealed that she "didn't expect to end up with anyone again."

"He makes me laugh all the time,” she said of Corbett during an interview with Fox News. “He's full of life, full of joy. I became attracted to him and I still am. We take things day by day and I think we are still there. We're starting to get a little more settled."

Though the couple had publicly stated that they didn’t plan to marry, in 2021, Corbett revealed that he and Derek had an intimate wedding in 2020 after nearly 20 years together.

"After 15 years, we still hold hands; we still have barbecues with friends a couple times a week,” Corbett said of Derek in a 2018 interview with Closer Weekly. “[And Bo] still laughs at all my jokes even though she’s heard them a million times. We just enjoy each other. I’m sad when she’s not around."

Keep reading for a complete timeline of John Corbett and Bo Derek's relationship.

March 2002: John Corbett and Bo Derek meet

In 2002, the same year that Corbett’s film My Big Fat Greek Wedding premiered, the actor was set to attend the 74th Academy Awards in March, but had no date.

"I said, 'I'm not dating anyone,' and he said, 'I'll get you a date, Corbett!' And he set me up with Bo," Corbett during a 2015 appearance on TODAY. "I was very intimidated!" he admitted.

Derek, who joined Corbett for his TODAY appearance, said that though she “hadn’t dated in five years”, they were instantly attracted to one another.

“I kept saying to my friends, 'I'll wait until all the sparks and all that get going,’ ” the actress shared. “And it finally happened."

“It was just an attraction, a comfort,” Derek later told Fox News of their first meeting.

She also opened up about her single life before meeting Corbett, saying, “Some women want to pair up again right away. I didn't. I remember consciously fashioning myself after some girlfriends that I have [who] are single and led very full, fantastic lives with friends and family and projects that they do. And that gave them happiness."

December 2002: John Corbett and Bo Derek attend VH1 Big in 2002 Awards

Nine months after their first date, Corbett and Derek arrived hand-in-hand at the VH1 Big in 2002 Awards in Los Angeles.

The newfound couple kept it casual; Corbett went tie-less in a black suit and Derek wore jeans and a red leather jacket.

February 26, 2012: John Corbett and Bo Derek attend the 84th Academy Awards

Almost exactly 10 years after meeting, Corbett and Derek revisited their first date by attending the 84th Academy Awards together in 2012.

Derek wore a purple gown with sheer sleeves while Corbett opted for a simple black tuxedo.

March 2014: John Corbett and Bo Derek attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

In 2014, Corbett and Derek stepped out for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 86th Academy Awards. The pair held hands on the red carpet and wore matching ensembles, both dressed in sleek black suits.

March 15, 2016: John Corbett and Bo Derek attend the premiere of ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2’

Derek was right by Corbett’s side at the New York premiere of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. The cast gathered at the AMC Loews theater in Lincoln Square nearly 14 years after the original film was released in theaters in 2002.

On the red carpet, Corbett and Derek posed for photos, Corbett in a dark blue suit and Derek in a sequin-covered navy jacket. Derek also supported her longtime boyfriend by snapping some photos of her own.

August 2016: John Corbett says he and Bo Derek likely won’t marry

Despite being together since 2002, Corbett and Derek spoke openly about the fact that they had no plans to get married. In a 2016 interview with HuffPost, Corbett even advised against marriage, saying, “Don’t get married. I have a lot of friends that get divorces. It becomes this whole thing.”

That same year, Derek told Entertainment Tonight that she and Corbett didn’t feel pressure to get married.

“We talk about [marriage] sometimes, but we don’t have children and we’re not young, so there isn’t that pressure or need to get married,” she said.

In a 2020 interview with Fox News, Derek explained further, saying, “I think when you’re beginning a young family and you’re going to have children and set up this new family tree branch, it’s obviously a wonderful commitment and it’s meaningful. But for us in our lives, it hasn’t been yet.”

June 2017: John Corbett and Bo Derek dance together on the red carpet

Corbett and Derek clearly have a lot of fun in their relationship. In 2017, Derek shared an Instagram video of the couple on the red carpet for the Golden Nymph Nominees Party, in which Corbett playfully sang and danced, before stepping aside to let Derek pose for the cameras on her own.

“Fun in Monte Carlo,” she captioned the clip. “Yep, I'm a born dancer!”

January 2018: Bo Derek shares her and John Corbett’s favorite vacation spot

Due to their hectic work schedules, Derek said she and Corbett’s favorite place to relax together is at home at their cliff manor ranch in Santa Ynez, California.

“We both travel so much, so, for us, our favorite vacation place is home,” Derek told Closer Weekly in 2018. “That’s where the romance is.”

“We enjoy each other’s company; we make each other laugh,” Corbett added. “After 15 years we still hold hands; we still have barbecues with friends a couple times a week. [And Bo] still laughs at all my jokes even though she’s heard them a million times. We just enjoy each other. I’m sad when she’s not around."

June 2018: John Corbett and Bo Derek adopt a dog together

Though she rarely shares Corbett on social media, Derek showed off the newest addition to their family — an adopted German Shephard puppy — in June 2018.

Along with a photo of Corbett posing with the dog, Derek wrote, “His name is Luka! Thank you for all your name suggestions...this one stuck. Special thanks to Denise. Luka is settling in like a Champ. Smokey and Chico accepted him to the pack from the first moment. And we are now a happy family of eight.”

November 2019: John Corbett and Bo Derek attend the WildAid Gala

A longtime animal rights activist, Derek attended th 2019 WildAid Gala in Beverly Hills, California, accompanied by Corbett. The pair walked the red carpet together, with Corbett in a dark suit and eggplant-colored tie and as Derek donned a long sleeve teal gown with a plunging neckline.

September 2020: Bo Derek says that she and John Corbett are isolating together during the COVID-19 pandemic

While promoting her new Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film, JL Family Ranch: The Wedding Gift, in September 2020, Derek gave fans some insight into how she and Corbett were weathering the COVID-19 pandemic at their ranch in Santa Ynez, California.

“This has been the most time we've ever spent together,” she said in an interview with ET. “You wake up, you have your coffee, you feed the horses, you feed the dogs, you feed yourself and you start this routine. So that part of it has kept us busy, occupied and it's my favorite part.”

She added, “It was a big gesture for John to move up here because he's definitely a night time guy and a city guy…and then slowly, he just started spending more time up here and now it takes a lot to get him to leave.“

September 2020: Bo Derek shares the key to her and John Corbett’s long-lasting relationship

While speaking with ET in 2020, Derek also shared the secret to her and Corbett’s long-lasting relationship, saying, "I mean, you have to be in love: really, deeply, in love."

The actress also added flexibility was key to their success as a couple. "We were such opposites in so many ways when we started out that we took this relationship one day at a time and it just happens to be 19 years later, we're still together and we're gonna go for one more day!" she said.

September 2020: Bo Derek says she is “Team Big”

At the time that Corbett and Derek met, Corbett was portraying Aiden, an on-again, off-again boyfriend of Carrie Bradshaw, on the HBO hit Sex and the City. He later reprised the role in the reboot series And Just Like That.

In a 2020 interview with ET, Derek revealed that she was a fan of the series when they started dating, and when asked if she was Team Aidan or Team Big, she replied, “I think I was [Team] Big for her [Carrie Bradshaw]. Not for me. For her…I just didn’t think [Aidan] was right for her.”

December 2020: John Corbett and Bo Derek get married

During an appearance on on The Talk in August 2021, Corbett revealed that he and Derek had gotten married in December 2020 after 18 years together. Derek's rep also confirmed the news to PEOPLE, explaining that "Bo and John were married in a private ceremony late last year."

"We're pretty private people, we didn't make an announcement, all our friends and family knew but this is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because really we haven't had an opportunity," Corbett told host Jerry O'Connell. "So, you're my buddy and now I guess I'm telling all of America, or the world."

"After 20 years we decided to get married, we didn't want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated," he continued. "We thought, 'Well, let's get one nice thing out of it.' "

August 2021: John Corbett and Bo Derek are enjoying married life

Shortly after Corbett shared the news that he and Derek had gotten married in 2020, a source told PEOPLE that the couple was enjoying their quiet newlywed life.

"They live on this amazing property in Santa Ynez," the source said. "They seem to enjoy their quiet ranch life. They are both big animal lovers. They have many horses and adopted dogs."

"Bo is involved in local charities. They support local businesses and are great people," the insider continued. "As a couple, they are adorable. They always hold hands and look very happy."

June 2022: John Corbett and Bo Derek attend the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute

The couple hit the red carpet in June 2022 to attend the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute, at which Derek presented the annual award to her 10 co-star, Julie Andrews, the Daily Mail reported.

Corbett wore a navy suit while Derek opted for a black suit jacket and long black ruffled skirt.

November 2022: John Corbett and Bo Derek celebrate Derek’s birthday

For Derek’s 66th birthday, Corbett joined his wife at a Los Angeles Chargers football game. The team shouted out the actress during the game, showing the couple on the jumbotron and wishing her a happy birthday.

Derek shared the moment on Instagram, captioning the video, “Some birthdays are just better than others.”

