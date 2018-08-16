John Coombs prepared Jaguar Mk2 to race at 2018 Goodwood Revival

John Coombs prepared Jaguar set for Revival

A Jaguar Mk2 once prepared by ex-Formula 2 driver John Coombs's team will return to Goodwood next month to race at the 2018 Revival meeting.

The 1960 Jaguar MK2 registered '4576 NK' is now owned by Richard Butterfield and will be shared by Stuart Graham and James Dorlin in the two-driver St Mary's Trophy.

It is thought that the ex-Peter Woodroffe car last raced at Goodwood in 1963 and, at the Revival, it will carry the same race number of 68.

Woodroffe raced the car extensively in the early 1960s and had the car prepared by the famous John Coombs team.

Ken Bell was a member of the Coombs team in period and later set about trying to find one of his favourite cars.

It was sold in 1965 when Woodroffe stopped racing and it was eventually found after spending 37 years in storage.

Bell bought the car and restored it to its former glory. Now, 55 years after it raced at a BARC meeting at Goodwood in the summer of 1963, former TT winner Graham and Dorlin will race the Mk2 at Goodwood.

"The car has got the attention of Jaguar Land Rover CEO Dr Ralph Speth and Jaguar Heritage because of its history and they will be coming to Goodwood to meet us and see how the car does," said Dorlin.

"Goodwood has also asked me to bring the Austin A35 that I raced in 2016 to take part in a celebration parade for revival race winning cars so it's going to be a busy weekend!"

While Graham is one of the UK's most experienced and accomplished touring car racers, young Dorlin is currently building his reputation in the British Touring Car Championship-supporting Renault Clio Cup.

