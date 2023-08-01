John Constable painting worth £1.5m found in 800-year-old castle

The oil painting was initially ignored and written off as a fake by a valuation 10 years ago - 141 Productions / All3Media Internation

A lost John Constable painting worth £2 million has been discovered in an 800-year-old castle inherited by a couple struggling to pay the bills.

Simon Houison Craufurd is laird of Craufurdland Castle estate near Kilmarnock and runs the estate with his wife Adity, a responsibility which is draining £100,000 a year in repair and maintenance costs.

However, their fortunes have transformed following the discovery that a painting languishing in their guest wing was in fact a genuine Constable work worth millions.

The oil painting depicting a typical landscape with a bridge and river was ignored by the inhabitants of the castle after being written off as a fake by a valuation 10 years ago.

Mr Craufurd said of the discovery “It’s funny because it’s a painting that I have seen I don’t know how many times and I have never actually paid any attention to it.

“The potential that the painting could bring to what we want to with the estate going forward is not just life-changing just for us - it’s a legacy that will, I would hope, go on for generations and generations.”

Simon Houison Craufurd, seen here with his wife Adity, is the 29th laird of Craufurdland Castle

He said that he was the 29th laird of the 600-acre estate, adding that there was “huge pressure not to be the last”, which may be alleviated by the emergence of the constable work.

Mrs Craufurd said of the potential new investment for the estate: “It would be life-changing for the business, for the house, for everything.”

The value of the painting was realised by art expert Ronnie Archer-Morgan, who spent months analysing the canvas, and found it to be a convincing Constable “in terms of ground, priming colours and handling”.

Valued at between £1 million and £2 million, the frame of the work bears the title Old Bridge over the Avon, but Mr Archer-Morgan believes it actually depicts a location on the Thames in the Oxfordshire countryside.

A notebook belonging to the Suffolk-born painter Constable suggests that he was in the Oxfordshire area during the 1820s around the time the painting was believed to have been painted.

Story continues

His research suggests that the painting entered Craufurdland Castle in 1918, from the art collector John Postle Heseltine.

The 800-year-old castle is costing £100,000 a year in repair and maintenance costs

The discovery will be presented on the new Channel 4 programme Millionaire Hoarders, which follows experts as they scour properties for hidden treasures which could be sold off to raise money.

Mr Craufurd added: “The painting is a huge find and could totally transform how we look after the estate going forward.

“It was mind-blowing to find out who the previous owner was and it’s certainly not what we were expecting when we agreed to take part in the programme.”

He added: “I could see the only way of the castle continuing to be in the family was if I took it on as a business.

“The rebuild value of the castle for insurance purposes is astronomical and we have costs like roof and windows repairs which can spiral if we don’t keep on top of them.

“We are constantly trying to evolve the business to keep it as a going concern.”