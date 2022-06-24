John Collins not getting traded tonight?

Chris Kirschner: Source: Hearing it’s “likely” John Collins remains with Atlanta past tonight.
Source: Twitter @ChrisKirschner

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Paolo Banchero goes No. 1 overall, 10 picks are in, NO trades yet … which means John Collins is still a Hawk (for now).
The opening third of the first round of the NBA Draft did not quite go as scripted. – 9:09 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Source: Hearing it’s “likely” John Collins remains with Atlanta past tonight. – 9:00 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
HOURS AWAY NOW! New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 A monumental day for the franchise
🏀 NBA Draft Preview
🏀 Paolo odds change
🏀 Final big board (1-60)
🏀 John Collins rumors
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/mMkaoW37hY pic.twitter.com/VGpctJa74U6:02 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick
From our NBA Draft Day live blog, at @TheAthletic
My latest intel on the John Collins sweepstakes, where we separate fact from fiction regarding Sacramento, Utah and more.
theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba…1:20 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Draft Eve Trade Rumors: Dejounte Murray, John Collins projectspurs.com/draft-eve-trad…11:53 PM

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
If I was a team trying to trade John Collins, and everyone knew I was trying to trade him, I sure would want people to believe that a team was interested in trading an All Star for him. – 11:09 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Hawks beat writer @Chris Kirschner confirms the John Collins/Dejounte Murray trade talks and says they are ongoing. However, sources told him that a deal isn’t close as of now.
“It’s going to take quite a bit to land Dejounte, it’s not just John.” twitter.com/i/spaces/1RDGl…11:06 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Does John Collins get traded in the next 24 hours? What’s up with this Dejounte Murray rumor?! twitter.com/i/spaces/1RDGl…10:54 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
As @Jake Fischer reported, the Hawks have discussed a trade involving John Collins and Spurs guard Dejounte Murray but I’m told it’s not close to happening yet.
Not saying it won’t happen, just not close this second. – 10:34 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Atlanta and San Antonio have discussed a deal that would swap John Collins for Dejounte Murray, sources said. Spurs have told interests teams that moving Murray would require a “Jrue Holiday-like package.” More league-wide trade notes @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10039…10:18 PM

Yet while there seems to be some sort of unofficial consensus around the league that Sacramento is leading the way in terms of the negotiations, sources say the Kings’ offer has thus far been seen as underwhelming by the Hawks. Kings small forward Harrison Barnes would go to Atlanta in the deal, and — to be clear — the Kings’ No. 4 pick is not part of these discussions. If that were the case, it would likely be done already. -via The Athletic / June 23, 2022

As Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Wednesday, sources confirm that there have been significant talks with San Antonio about a deal involving Collins and Spurs guard Dejounte Murray. Yet as of late last night, the Spurs’ massive price was seen as exorbitant by the Hawks. A significant gap exists there, it seems, but it’s still very much worth watching. -via The Athletic / June 23, 2022

San Antonio’s most significant discussions regarding Murray have seemed to occur with the Atlanta Hawks, in a framework that would send Collins back to the Spurs, league sources told B/R. San Antonio and Atlanta have kicked around that deal concept at least dating back to the February trade deadline. -via Bleacher Report / June 23, 2022

 

