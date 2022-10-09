The John Clay Podcast: Reviewing Kentucky football’s loss to South Carolina

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

The Kentucky Wildcats dropped to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the SEC with a 24-14 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, October 8, 2022 in Lexington. The Cats did so without quarterback Will Levis, who missed the game because of a foot injury. Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story discuss Saturday’s loss and look ahead to the Oct. 15 game against Mississippi State at Kroger Field. For more UK athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com.

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kaiya Sheron (12) throws a pass against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 8, 2022.

