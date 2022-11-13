The John Clay Podcast: Reviewing Kentucky football’s shocking loss to Vanderbilt

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story discuss the Kentucky Wildcats’ 24-21 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on November 12, 2022 at Kroger Field in Lexington. The victory snapped a 26-game SEC losing streak for Vandy and dropped UK to 6-4 overall and 3-4 in the SEC this season. Mark and John also talk about Kentucky basketball’s game Tuesday against Michigan State. For more UK athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com.

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops walks offf the field after a timeout during the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Three takeaways from Kentucky football’s stunning loss to Vanderbilt

One thing UK football is teaching us in 2022: Good head coaches can have bad seasons

‘We know there are issues.’ Everything Mark Stoops said after Kentucky’s loss to Vandy.

Final statistics from Kentucky football’s 24-21 loss to Vanderbilt

‘We know there are issues.’ Everything Mark Stoops said after Kentucky’s loss to Vandy.

What happens now? Humiliating loss to undermanned Vandy a rock-bottom moment for Kentucky.