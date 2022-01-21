The John Clay Podcast: What’s next for Shaedon Sharpe and Kentucky basketball?

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

Rated as the No. 1 basketball recruit for the class of 2022, Shaedon Sharpe left high school early and enrolled at the University of Kentucky for the spring semester. He is practicing but has yet to play for John Calipari’s Wildcats. Now comes reports that Sharpe will be eligible for the NBA Draft in 2022. Will Sharpe stay at UK and play next season, as was the original plan? Will he play this season? Will he enter the draft? And what kind of effect might this have on Kentucky’s recruiting moving forward? Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay talked with Kentucky.com UK basketball recruiting reporter Ben Roberts about all those questions and more. For more UK athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com.

Kentucky freshman Shaedon Sharpe watches teammates warm up before a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

