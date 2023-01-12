The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Tennessee college basketball preview

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

Hoping to snap a two-game losing streak, the Kentucky Wildcats travel to Knoxville to face the No. 5-ranked Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, January 14, 2023. ESPN has television coverage of the noon tipoff. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay talked with Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News-Sentinel about Rick Barnes’ Volunteers. John also talked with Ben Roberts of Kentucky.com about John Calipari’s Wildcats. For more UK athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes reacts to a call during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

