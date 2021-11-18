The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-New Mexico State football preview

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

The Kentucky Wildcats home football finale is Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kroger Field. Former UK assistant coach Doug Martin is the head coach at New Mexico State. His team is 1-9 on the season. Meanwhile, Kentucky is 7-3 overall and 5-3 in the SEC after last Saturday’s 34-17 win at Vanderbilt. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay and Kentucky.com UK football beat writer Josh Moore discuss the matchup and some of the young players Kentucky fans may see more of on Saturday.