The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Louisville football preview

The Kentucky Wildcats travel to Louisville to face the Cardinals in college football’s annual Governor’s Cup on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay talks with Cameron Teague of the Courier-Journal about the Cardinals and their star quarterback Malik Cunningham. John also talks with Josh Moore of Kentucky.com about Kentucky. The Cats have won the last two meetings in the series. COVID-19 scrapped last year’s game. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2. For more UK coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com.