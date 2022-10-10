The John Clay Podcast: Impressions from Kentucky basketball’s Pro Day

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

The University of Kentucky basketball team held its annual Pro Day for NBA scouts on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com UK basketball beat writer Ben Roberts was at the Joe Craft Center to watch the action. Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay talked to Ben about who played well, Ben’s takeaways and how the event differed from previous editions. They also talked about Friday’s Big Blue Madness and the UK-Gonzaga series. For more UK athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com.

John Calipari speaks to the Kentucky basketball players during the team’s Pro Day event at the Joe Craft Center on Oct. 9.

Kentucky basketball held its ‘Pro Day’ for NBA scouts Sunday. Here’s what we learned.

What are Chris Livingston’s expectations for his first season as a Kentucky Wildcat?

Calipari announces six-year Kentucky-Gonzaga series, plus more future UK basketball games

John Calipari’s dunk helmet sums up this Kentucky basketball team. ‘Everyone’s fearless.’

Oscar Tshiebwe helping new Wildcat find his way. Kentucky basketball is going to benefit.

Kentucky is Ugonna Onyenso’s next stop on path to greatness. ‘He’s built for basketball.’