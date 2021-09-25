John Cho Debuts Cowboy Bebop 's Live-Action Remake of the Classic Anime Opening

The live-action remake of Cowboy Bebop features an intro sequence nearly identical to the original.

Netflix offered viewers a first look at the new opening credits for the adaptation of the anime series starring John Cho at the TUDUM event on Saturday.

Cho, 49, re-enacts several moments from the original opening in the sneak peek, above. The clip begins with him lighting up a cigarette in one scene before sprinting across the screen in another.

In Cowboy Bebop, a crew of bounty hunters travels the galaxy on a spaceship named "Bebop" in the year 2071.

The upcoming space Western series will also star Mustafa Shakir (Jet Black), Daniella Pineda (Faye Valentine), Alex Hassell (Vicious), and Elena Satine (Julia).

The original series, which spanned 26 episodes, originally aired on Japanese television between 1998 and 1999.

Filming for the live-action remake first began in 2019, but was abruptly halted that October after Cho suffered a serious knee injury on set in New Zealand. The show was shut down for nearly a year while he recovered from surgery.

Cowboy Bebop begins streaming on Netflix on Friday, Nov. 19.