John Cena On His WWE Retirement & Final Match: “I Know It’s Soon”

John Cena is talking about his future at the WWE and is teasing that his retirement could be “soon” but not that soon. Fans can rest assured that Cena will continue making appearances for the time being.

Involved in acting and entrepreneurial endeavors, Cena has only been involved in WWE on a part-time basis and made an appearance on Friday night’s WWE Smackdown. During a backstage interview, Cena talked about his limitations given his age and how grateful he was for the continued support from fans and the organization.

“As I said out there in the ring, the last one is not tonight, but I know it’s soon,” he said in an interview. “Every single chance I get to go out there becomes more and more special. There is no denying the fact that I’m 46 and staring down 47. I’ve been here for over two decades. As I said out there in the ring, the last one is not tonight, but I know it’s soon. To speak candidly, when you’re involved in this every day in a full-time capacity, you just think about what’s next.”

He continued, “The WWE Universe being gracious to invite me and allow me back to be part of this family, for the last two or three years, I’ve been able to focus on what’s now. I never miss any of those wonderful moments in the ring. I know it may sound repetitive, but so is me saying ‘Never give up,’ and I never mind saying that, so I never mind saying ‘thank you’ to the people that make this special. Without them and them caring, I don’t get to come back.”

Cena made a cameo in the Barbie film starring Margot Robbie playing a merman. The wrestler is also set to reprise his role of Peacemaker in the Max series of the same name. He also recently voiced the role of Rocksteady in the animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Cena is scheduled to make appearances in the WWE through October and was the host of the WWE Payback on Saturday night.

