John Cena To Star in Action-Comedy 'Officer Exchange' for Amazon Studios

John Cena is slated to star in an upcoming action-comedy film titled Officer Exchange for Amazon Studios, according to Deadline.

The Suicide Squad star will front the feature film project, which is currently in development, in the lead role of Shepard, or "Shep," who is billed as an incompetent cop, the outlet reports. The movie follows Shep as he joins forces with an Indian police officer to bust a diamond smuggling ring in India.

The movie is being created based on a script written by Ben Zazove and Evan Turner, who previously penned the script for The Out-Law, which is currently in post-production at Netflix. Cena is executive producing the film, while Peacemaker's EP Peter Safran and producer John Rickard of The Safran Company are producing.

Cena, who is a 16-time WWE champion, has been rather busy on the acting front — after playing Peacemaker in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad last year, he starred in an HBO Max spinoff series named after the character, which recorded the highest single-day viewership on the platform for its season one finale. Unsurprisingly, Peacemaker was renewed for a second season in February of this year.

Aside from Cena, Amazon Studios has not disclosed any additional cast members, nor has it shared a release date for Officer Exchange. Stay tuned for more information on the project.

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the