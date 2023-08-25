John Cena pays tribute to late Bray Wyatt with heartfelt tribute

NBC - Getty Images

John Cena has paid tribute to late WWE star Bray Wyatt.

Yesterday (August 24) it was announced that Wyatt — real name Windham Rotunda — had passed away aged 36. Cena posted a heartfelt tribute to the wrestler on his social media accounts, saying he was "devastated" by the news of his passing.

"Devastated by the news of the passing of Windham Rotunda. My heart goes out to the entire Rotunda family," he wrote.

Devastated by the news of the passing of Windham Rotunda. My heart goes out to the entire Rotunda family. Windham brought the best out of me in so many ways. I’m forever grateful for the moments we shared. A sad day for all those he reached around the world. RIP. — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 25, 2023

"Windham brought the best out of me in so many ways. I'm forever grateful for the moments we shared. A sad day for all those he reached around the world. RIP."

Cena joins fellow wrestling stars William Regal, Matt Hardy and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson who have all paid their respects to the star.

Wyatt's death was confirmed by WWE chief content officer and former superstar Triple H, who revealed that the wrestler had "unexpectedly passed" at 36.

Following the announcement, it was later revealed via Fightful that Wyatt's cause of death had been given as a heart attack, following complications from COVID.

"I was given permission to reveal that earlier this year Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) got COVID that exacerbated a heart issues [sic]," Fightful reporter Sean Ross Sapp wrote on X/Twitter.

I was given permission to reveal that earlier this year Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) got COVID that exacerbated a heart issues.



There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery. Unfortunately today he suffered a heart attack and passed away. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 25, 2023

"There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery. Unfortunately today he suffered a heart attack and passed away."

Wyatt comes from a family of WWE royalty, as the son and grandson of wrestlers Mike Rotunda (aka IRS) and Blackjack Mulligan. His brother is also current WWE superstar Bo Dallas.



He originally began his WWE career back in the early 2010s, becoming a superstar with his Bray Wyatt persona. He was released from his WWE contract in 2021 before later making a comeback last October.

