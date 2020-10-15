John Cena Marries Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in Florida

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Shay Shariatzadeh, John Cena

John Cena is a married man!

The actor and pro wrestler wed girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh at an attorney's office on Monday in Tampa, Florida, according to a marriage certificate obtained by PEOPLE. The couple, who have been linked since March 2019, obtained a marriage license on Friday, according to the document.

A rep for Cena, 43, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Earlier this year, Cena and Shariatzadeh, 30, shared some PDA at their second red carpet appearance together at the premiere of Dolittle. The duo were photographed sharing a kiss on the lips during the outing, and Cena referred to Shariatzadeh as "family" while talking with reporters on the carpet.

"It’s a family movie and it’s a wonderful occasion to celebrate with family," he said.

The WWE star previously told Entertainment Tonight that he met Shariatzadeh on the set of Playing with Fire.

"It’s a wonderful day for a movie premiere, and I got a beautiful date," he told the outlet last October.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Shay Shariatzadeh, John Cena

"What’s truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I’m involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special," he added.

Shariatzadeh, a project manager for tech company Avigilon, is the first woman that Cena has been linked to since his public split from Nikki Bella in 2018. They were spotted holding hands in Vancouver, Canada, in March of last year and photographed kissing the following month at the airport.

Cena and Bella, 36, ended their engagement just weeks before their wedding date and said in a statement at the time that it was a "difficult" decision and that they would "continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another."

Cena was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012.