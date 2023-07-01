John Cena Asks Filming Fan to Let Him 'Enjoy Some Time' With Friends When Asked to Recite His Catchphrase

The actor appeared seemingly annoyed when a fan asked him to recite his catchphrase, 'I can't see you,' while enjoying a meal with a friend

Simon James/GC Images

Just because you can see John Cena, doesn’t necessarily mean he wants to see you.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In a TikTok posted on Tuesday, a fan of Cena, 46, asked him to recite his famous WWE catchphrase “You can’t see me,” while Cena enjoyed time with his friends. In the six-second clip, Cena seemingly grows irritated as his meal is interrupted and recorded.

“Can you do ‘you can’t see me?’” the person behind the camera asks.

“How about let me enjoy some time with my friends?” the wrestler responds.

Related: John Cena Explains How He Ended Up with a Role in Margot Robbie's 'Barbie': 'Happy Accident'

WWE

The fan apologizes before shutting the camera off. The video, which has over 450 thousand views and 50 thousand likes on TikTok, is captioned “L John Cena 😂😂😂.” In the comment section, the person who posted it says the voice is his friend who “decided to be a cornball.”

A debate ensued in the comments, with some fans thinking Cena has every right to ask not to be filmed.

“Leave him alone 😂,” one person wrote.

Another suggested, "Or maybe ask him without even recording 'Hey when you guys are done eating and about to leave may I have a picture' that's a way better approach.”

One user offered an alternative piece of advice: “It’s best to ask for something on their way out of the restaurant, never while they’re eating or enjoying someone’s company.”

Related: John Cena Is Unrecognizable Under Makeup on Set of 'Ricky Stanicky'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images John Cena delivers the Attitude Adjustment to Randy Orton

Others disagreed, claiming that the actor should expect fans to come up to him when he is in public.

“Bro not even doing nothing wrong, that’s his signature move, of course fans are going to want to see it,” someone said.

“This is the second video I’ve seen of him like this. So it’s not just a one-time thing like he was having a bad day. Fame comes with the job,” commented another, which incited 52 comments under this one remark with people arguing over the depth of a celebrity’s privacy.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month while on the Today show promoting Fast X, Cena shared the story of how he wound up with a role in the upcoming Barbie movie — which will be out in theaters July 21 — calling it a "happy accident" that he "kind of" pitched himself to the movie's lead actress Margot Robbie.

Elianto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

"I think Barbie and Fast X share a lot of parallels. Their cast lists are amazing ... So with a lot of opportunity, it was a chance for maybe to, 'Hey, would you guys be willing to have me if I could do something?' " Cena told Hoda Kotb.

"In an accidental run-in with Margot Robbie, I said, 'I will pretty much do whatever you guys need, 'cause I really enjoy the movie,' he recalled. "And they asked me if I wanted to be a merman. I said, 'Yeah, sure.' "



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.