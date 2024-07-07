John Cena announces he will retire in 2025; WrestleMania 41 will be his last

John Cena is ending his WWE career − in the near future.

The 16-time WWE Champion and one of the biggest stars in wrestling history announced his time in WWE is coming to an end, and it appears WrestleMania 41 in 2025 will be his last match.

He made a surprise appearance inside Scotiabank Arena during Money in the Bank as the crowd erupted once his music hit. He held up his signature towel that read "The last time is now," foreshadowing his announcement.

Cena took the microphone and abruptly said he would be retiring from WWE, sending immediate shockwaves through the arena. However, his career is not ending on Saturday night.

Cena said Royal Rumble 2025 and Elimination Chamber 2025 would be the last time he would be participating in the premium live events. He added that WrestleMania 41, which will take place April 19-20, 2025 in Las Vegas, would be his last WrestleMania, indicating that would be the last time he competes in the ring.

He explained why he decided to make the announcement so many months ahead.

"In the vein of ultimate opportunity, I wanted to take advantage of one right here, right now with me I want to say thank you," Cena told the crowd.

He didn't say who any of his opponents would be − or if he would be in the men's Royal Rumble match − but he did issue a warning to the rest of the roster.

"If you're a WWE superstar, if you want some, hurry up and come get some," he said.

