John Cena Is 99% Naked — with Only an Envelope and Birkenstocks for Coverage — in Homage to 1974 Oscars Streaker

"Costumes… they are so important. Maybe the most important thing there is," Cena deadpanned while introducing the award for Best Costume Design

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Jimmy Kimmel and John Cena at the 2024 Oscar Awards

John Cena went au naturel to present the 2024 Oscar for Best Costume Design!

Before introducing the award host Jimmy Kimmel reminded viewers about a piece of Oscars' history by recalling the 50th anniversary of "what used to be the craziest moment" in the award show's lore.

"At the 46th Academy Awards, 1974, David Niven was in the middle of introducing Elizabeth Taylor when a nude man — a streaker — ran across the stage," Kimmel explained before adding, "Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?"

When the crowd grew quiet in anticipation for the late night host's punchline, he enunciated so those backstage could hear, "I said can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn’t that be crazy?" This led to Cena poking his head out from the wings.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 2024 Oscar Awards

"Pst, Jimmy. Come here," he whispered to which Kimmel replied, "I can’t come there, do the thing! Excuse me for a second. What’s going on, you’re supposed to run across the stage?"

Cena informed him that he "changed my mind" about the streaker bit to Kimmel's disappointment and claimed he didn't "feel right" about going nude at an "elegant event."

"Honestly, you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless idea," he quipped before telling the television personality that "the male body is not a joke."

After Cena denied Kimmel's claim he should be comfortable with streaking because he wrestles naked, the WWE replied, "Dude, I don’t wrestle naked, I wrestle in jorts."

"Jorts are worse than naked!" Kimmel exclaimed. "Come on. You’re really not gonna do this? Fine, just give out the award then. God, you’re the worst."

Cena eventually made his way on stage almost completely nude, wearing nothing but a pair of Birkenstock sandals and a large envelope containing the name of this year's winner.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images John Cena presents the award for Best Costume Design at the 2024 Oscar Awards

"Costumes… they are so important. Maybe the most important thing there is," Cena said as he introduced this year's nominees with a straight face. "I can’t open the envelope."

After this year's contenders played on screen, the stage lit up to reveal that the former pro-wrestler had made a quick change. As he announced Poor Things as the winner, Cena could be seen wearing a nude colored curtain in the fashion of a toga.

The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live on ABC Sunday from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.



