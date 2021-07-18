John Carter Cash and Ana Cristina Welcome Baby No. 2 — Meet James Kristoffer!

John Carter Cash and singer/songwriter and Ana Cristina attend the 49th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 4, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee.

There's a new member of the Cash family!

Country singer-songwriter John Carter Cash and his wife Ana Cristina welcomed their second child, James Kristoffer Cash, into the world on Friday, according to posts on the parents' Instagram accounts.

"Ana Cristina and I are honored to share the announcement of his birth with the world!" John, 51, captioned a photo of his newborn son swaddled in a crib.

Baby Cash came in at 6 lbs., 13 oz., at 9:13 a.m., according to his mother's post.

"Thank you for your support and for respecting our wishes for privacy during this special time as we bond with baby boy. 👶," Ana, 36, wrote.

Nearly a year after they wed, Ana gave birth to the couple's first child, Grace June Cash, on September 11, 2017. Grace weighed nearly the same as James: 6 lbs., 3 oz.

"My wife Ana Cristina and I are so blessed to announce a new addition to our family," John told PEOPLE about the birth. "We are grateful to all of our friends and family for their continued support."

John — whose parents are none other than Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash — also has three other children from previous marriages: sons Joseph John, 25, and Jack Ezra, 15, plus daughter AnnaBelle, 19.

James' middle name, Kristoffer, is a nod to Johnny Cash's friend and bandmate, Kris Kristofferson.