With John Calipari on the way out, a top candidate for the Kentucky job makes a statement

Alabama head coach Nate Oats — widely mentioned as a top candidate for the soon-to-be-open Kentucky men’s basketball job — reaffirmed his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Monday night.

Oats, who led Alabama to its first Final Four in program history this season, posted on X — in a message directed to “Bama Nation” — that he will continue in his current role.

“I am fully committed to this team and to this University,” Oats said in his post. “We have already accomplished some great things here, and there is nothing I want more than for the University of Alabama to win its first national championship in men’s basketball. Despite any rumors to the contrary, rest assured that I will continue that pursuit as your head coach.”

Kentucky coach John Calipari has been in talks with Arkansas regarding its head coaching vacancy, and that deal is expected to be finalized Tuesday. Calipari has spent the past 15 seasons as UK’s head coach, leading the program to four Final Fours and the 2012 national championship, though the Wildcats have not advanced past the Elite Eight since 2015.

Oats, who has spent the past five seasons with the Crimson Tide, is viewed as one of the biggest up-and-coming coaches in the country after leading the program to the No. 1 overall seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament and then making it to the Final Four this season.

He signed a contract extension last month that will keep him with the school through the 2029-30 season and make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the country. That deal included an $18 million buyout if he left Alabama for another school.

The price tag was not expected to deter Kentucky in its search for a new head coach, though Baylor’s Scott Drew has been viewed as the leading candidate for the opening.

Former Villanova head coach Jay Wright also said on the pregame show before Monday night’s national championship game that he would not be the next head coach at Kentucky, praising Calipari for the job that he has done in Lexington during his tenure.

Wright retired from coaching in 2022 and is now a CBS commentator.