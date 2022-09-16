John Bradley To Headline ‘North Shore’ Paramount+ Crime Series, Joanne Froggatt Also Stars

Nellie Andreeva
·2 min read

EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones alum John Bradley is set as the lead of North Shore, a Paramount+ crime thriller series from Cold Feet creator Mike Bullen. Downton Abbey‘s Joanne Froggatt has closed a one-year deal to star in the six-episode first season of the Australian original.

Set on and around Sydney Harbour, North Shore follows the clash of cultures when British and Australian detectives team to solve a complex murder mystery, and uncover a conspiracy with international political consequences.

The series centers on Max Wylie (Bradley), a British detective who, offside with his colleagues, is seconded to Australia to observe the investigation into the suspicious death of a young woman, the daughter of a British cabinet minister.

When Max travels to Australia his life is at a crossroads. His boss doubts Max is a team player and questions whether he has a future in the police, and his wife is contemplating calling time on their marriage.

Froggatt will play Abigail Crawford. Details about her character are sketchy; it is unclear whether she is the cabinet minister.

North Shore, which is slated to begin production mid-October in Sydney, is produced by Beach Road Pictures, the production company set up by former Playmaker bosses David Maher and David Taylor. North Shore writer Bullen executive produces with Maher, Taylor and Di Hadden. Gregor Jordan is directing.

The series is financed in part by Screen Australia and also produced in association with ITV Studios who handle international distribution.

Bradley, probably best know for playing Samwell Tarly on HBO’s Game of Thrones, recently wrapped the filming of the Netflix series Three-Body Problem from GoT creators David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, and earlier this year starred opposite Jennifer Lopez in Universal’s rom-com Marry Me and Roland Emmerich’s film Moonfall for Lionsgate. He is repped by UTA, Shepherd Management, and Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Jackoway Austen.

Froggatt, probably best known for her role as Anna in the Downton Abbey franchise, headlined the ITV/Spectrum Originals series Angle Black. Recent series credits also include Sherwood and Last Light. She is repped by Conway van Gelder Grant and Principal Entertainment LA.

