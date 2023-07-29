John Boyega surprises Erykah Badu after she stops concert to flirt with him: 'He under 30? Hell yeah!'

Erykah Badu has some serious manifestation skills.

The "On and On" singer stopped a performance during a recent concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta to tell the crowd about her crush on John Boyega — only for him to surprise her on stage moments later.

In video footage shared by Netflix on Instagram, Badu notified the crowd that, should they ever run into Boyega while out and about, to tell him that she said hi. "It's a lot of people in the audience, that's why I wanted to say that," she explained. "'Cause there's enough of y'all for one of y'all to get the message to the man, right?"

Badu went on to call Boyega "fine" before asking the crowd for more information about him. "How old is he? He under 30? Hell yeah!" she continued. "That's what I'm talking about. Nuts still tough. You know what I'm sayin'? That's what I be looking for."

The pair's connection might have been written in the stars, because Badu was in the middle of performing her 1997 hit "Tyrone" — a song which she recently re-recorded for Boyega's new Netflix film, They Cloned Tyrone — when the actor secretly made his way on stage behind her.

When she spotted him, Badu immediately covered her face with her hands and began to laugh. "It's John Boyega!" she cheered after the pair shared a quick hug.

Badu finished the song with Boyega standing next to her before she set up plans for them to officially meet one another off stage. "I'ma go back to the bus later on. After the show, of course. I gotta finish this," she said, referring to her concert as Boyega nodded. "Then we're gonna go back to the bus. Is that all right?"

While she finished the show, Badu did have one special request for Boyega. "Make sure you roll one up for me," she said. "Thank you!"

Boyega then cheekily mimed rolling a joint between his fingers as he began to walk away.

"POV: Ur celebrity crush surprises u at work," Netflix captioned the post. "Raise your hand if you wanna trade places with Erykah Badu."

Watch Boyega and Badu's hilarious meet-cute above. They Cloned Tyrone is streaming now on Netflix.

