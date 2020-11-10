John Boyega promises future collaborations with Steve McQueen after filming Small Axe

Watching John Boyega star as real-life police officer Leroy Logan in Red, White and Blue, part of Steve McQueen’s upcoming anthology series Small Axe, it feels like the beginning of one of the great actor-director partnerships.

Set in the 1980s, the film follows Logan as he decides to swap his stable career in scientific research to join the police force, where he becomes one of few black officers. As well as facing pervasive racism within the Met, he must also deal with his community’s response to his new role - not least the concerns of his father, who had previously been attacked by two policemen.

After spending half a decade fronting the rebooted Star Wars trilogy, it’s a joy to see Boyega, 28, team up with a filmmaker of McQueen’s calibre. Luckily for us, the pair are already planning their next collaboration, Boyega revealed at the press conference for the film.

“Already I’ve been talking to Steve, we’re going to work with each other again and we’re going to do something here at home [in the UK,]” he explained. “So [Small Axe] has inspired more of these kinds of collaborations, which is great.”

Boyega was able to meet with Leroy Logan during production

Boyega revealed that he was able to have many conversations with Logan, allowing him to better understand his motivations for joining the police force, which the actor admitted he initially struggled to comprehend. “It was really about his decision making,” he said. “When your community and your people don’t really support this institution, you decide to join; especially when your father goes through a personal experience in which he is assaulted by two police officers, you still decide to join.

“So I wanted to understand the man behind that decision, the man that’s strong enough to swallow the conflicts and give us the representation [in] the police force [we] needed. And those questions were just based on me being honest saying ‘Bro, if it was me, I probably wouldn’t handle it like this, but why did you make this decision you made?’ Understanding his intention really informed me about making sure the portrayal was accurate.”

Boyega has promised future collaborations with McQueen

Praising the “energy of collaboration” on McQueen’s set, Boyega said that he was pleased to see so many talented black British people working behind the scenes, adding that he was able to learn more about industry initiatives that they’d helped set up. “I was able to make good connections and hear about things that are going on behind the scenes on Small Axe more than anything I’ve ever worked on,” he said.

